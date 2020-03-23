JUST IN: INEC Shuts Activities Nationwide Over Coronavirus





The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended its activities in the country over the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Festus Okoye, National Commission and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement said the commission in line with directives of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control and the social distancing advisory of the World Health Organisation, will suspend all regular and non-essential activities for 14 days.

He added that the electoral commission values the health and wellbeing of all staff, officials and general public.

"Effective from Tuesday 24th March 2020, all regular and non-essential activities will be suspended in its headquarters and offices nation-wide for 14 days in the first instance.

"The regular quarterly meetings with stakeholders including political parties, civil society organisations, the media, security agencies and all other meetings, have been suspended until such a time when normalcy returns.

"The commission will no longer monitor the conventions, congresses, conferences or meetings of political parties until further notice," Okoye said.

INEC noted that the suspension of its activities would not affect the activities for Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled for 19th September and 10th October 2020 respectively.

Recall that the government ordered all civil servants to stay at home with all schools closed down.

The country has 36 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country with one reported death.

