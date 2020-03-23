JUST IN: Ondo Government Orders Workers To Stay At Home, Closes Night Clubs, Others Over Coronavirus





The Ondo State Government has directed all civil servants from grade levels 1 to 12 to stay at home in order to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

The government noted that the order was with the exception of those on essential duties.

In a statement on Monday night by government spokesperson, Donald Ojogo, the state also banned all political, social and religious gatherings for at least 14 days.

The statement reads, “Government hereby places total ban on all political, social and religious gatherings in the state for 14 days in the first instance.

Gatherings at clubs, pubs are prohibited until further notice.

“All civil servants from Grade Levels 01-12, except those on essential duties as may be determined by their respective accounting officers and chief executives, are hereby advised to stay at home for now."

The Ondo Government directed the state's Commissioner of Police and all other heads of security agencies to begin the enforcement of the directive.

