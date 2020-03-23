MTN Asks Staff To Work From Home Over Coronavirus

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2020

MTN Nigeria has directed its team to start working from home from Monday as parts of precautionary measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

According to a statement by the company's Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina,  workers are expected to perform their duties from home.

Aina said that the telcos operations would continue to run at full scale with essential staff working limited hours on-site.

He said, “We also plan to announce the temporary closure of some of our stores.Those that remain open, will operate reduced hours and maintain strict and social distances measures.

“The situation unfolding around the world is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime and is a reminder that we are all more connected than we ever know.

“To get through this, we need each other with patience, understanding, compassion, and to do the right thing for each other.”

