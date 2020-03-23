Priest Slumps, Dies During Service In Port Harcourt

A reverend father at Saint Helen’s Catholic Church, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Simeon Kuro, slumped during Sunday service and was subsequently confirmed dead by doctors.

The incident happened while the priest was delivering a sermon.

The middle-aged priest was later rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital by members of his congregation, according to a PUNCH report.

However, doctors were unable to resuscitate him and was declared dead.

“I can confirm to you that the priest of St. Helen’s Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Simeon Kuro, collapsed after the homily.

“He was rushed to the UPTH around 10.30am but was declared dead by a doctor around noon. It is a sad situation,” a source said.