Priest Slumps, Dies During Service In Port Harcourt

The incident happened while the priest was delivering a sermon.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020

Google

A reverend father at Saint Helen’s Catholic Church, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Simeon Kuro, slumped during Sunday service and was subsequently confirmed dead by doctors. 

The incident happened while the priest was delivering a sermon.

The middle-aged priest was later rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital by members of his congregation, according to a PUNCH report.

However, doctors were unable to  resuscitate him and was declared dead.

“I can confirm to you that the priest of St. Helen’s Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Simeon Kuro, collapsed after the homily.

“He was rushed to the UPTH around 10.30am but was declared dead by a doctor around noon. It is a sad situation,” a source said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH German Chancellor, Merkel, In Quarantine Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Sin, Arrogance And Disobedience Responsible For Coronavirus —CAN President
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Breaks Out At Agboju In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corporations EFCC To Arraign Former Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita, Eight Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH German Chancellor, Merkel, In Quarantine Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sports Enugu Rangers Player Killed In Road Crash, Two Others Injured
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Sin, Arrogance And Disobedience Responsible For Coronavirus —CAN President
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Enyimba Player, One Other Person Abducted In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad