Two Senior Military Officers Killed By Coronavirus In Egypt

A second senior military officer in Egypt has died of Coronavirus, state television reported Monday as the officially declared death toll stood at 14 from 327 cases recorded nationwide.

Major General Shafee Dawood, head of major infrastructure projects at the military engineering authority, became the latest high-ranking figure in Egypt to die from COVID-19 in hospital, according to AFP.

His death comes after Major General Khaled Shaltout, the army’s chief of water management, died from the virus on Sunday.

State television said that Shaltout contracted the disease after having taken part in “sterilisation” procedures to stave off the virus.

Other high-ranking military officials have also been confirmed to have tested positive for the disease, security sources told AFP.

The army released a video last week showing tanks spraying disinfectant in major Cairo sites including the central metro station in Tahrir Square, epicentre of the 2011 revolt that toppled former autocrat, Hosni Mubarak.