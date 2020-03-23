Two Senior Military Officers Killed By Coronavirus In Egypt

Major General Shafee Dawood, head of major infrastructure projects at the military engineering authority, became the latest high-ranking figure in Egypt to die from COVID-19 in hospital.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020

A second senior military officer in Egypt has died of Coronavirus, state television reported Monday as the officially declared death toll stood at 14 from 327 cases recorded nationwide.

Major General Shafee Dawood, head of major infrastructure projects at the military engineering authority, became the latest high-ranking figure in Egypt to die from COVID-19 in hospital, according to AFP.

His death comes after Major General Khaled Shaltout, the army’s chief of water management, died from the virus on Sunday.

State television said that Shaltout contracted the disease after having taken part in “sterilisation” procedures to stave off the virus.

Other high-ranking military officials have also been confirmed to have tested positive for the disease, security sources told AFP.

The army released a video last week showing tanks spraying disinfectant in major Cairo sites including the central metro station in Tahrir Square, epicentre of the 2011 revolt that toppled former autocrat, Hosni Mubarak.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Access Bank Closes Branch After Customer Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku's Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Access Bank Closes Branch After Customer Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku's Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike Action
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Submit Yourselves For Coronavirus Test, Abba Kyari Tells Nigerian Lawmakers Returning From Foreign Trips
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Priest Slumps, Dies During Service In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aisha Buhari Calls For National Lockdown To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita, Arraigned For Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad