10 Soldiers Missing After Ambush By Bandits In Niger State

At least 10 soldiers that responded to an attack by bandits in Galadima Kogo Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have been declared missing days after the team suffered a heavy casualty in an ambush.

According to findings by SaharaReporters, the soldiers from a forward operation base received a distress call of bandits shooting sporadically at a village located on the outskirts of Galadima Kogo on the night of March 15, 2020.

The team consisting of soldiers, mobile policemen and vigilantes arrived at the location to discover the community sacked and with an unspecified number of cows carted away and some persons abducted by the bandits.

After conducting a clearance operation, the team went in pursuit of the bandits supported by one NAF helicopter.

While the helicopter went for refuelling, the team reportedly ran into an ambush set up by the bandits at about 2:00pm and subsequently lost communication with the base.

Additional reinforcement of 30 military personnel dispatched from Pandogari subsequently arrived at Farin Doki at about 4:40pm to conduct a search and rescue operation for the missing soldiers.

A report from the Headquarters of 31 Artillery Brigade affirmed that 10 soldiers had been declared missing and not killed in action.