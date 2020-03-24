BREAKING: Abuja Resident Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Isolated In Ondo Hospital





A woman based in Abuja but on a trip to Ondo State has been isolated at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, after showing symptoms of Coronavirus.

Her blood sample has been collected for testing but the result is yet to be out, according to findings by SaharaReporters.



The patient was taken to the hospital after coughing severely and developing high fever.

Recall that SaharaReporters had last Wednesday reported how a man named David, who came into Nigeria from Maryland, United States of America, and suspected of having Coronavirus, was placed under strict observation at the same hospital in Ondo Town.

The man fell ill shortly after arriving Ondo to see his family.



The result of the man's blood sample however, returned negative, quelling initial fears created.

So far, no case of the deadly virus had been recorded in Ondo State.

However, Nigeria now has 44 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with one confirmed death.

Two of the confirmed cases include Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed.

