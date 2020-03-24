BREAKING: Abuja University Teaching Hospital Forces Patients To Go Home Over Coronavirus

The Coronavirus isolation center at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital



Following the spread of Coronavirus to the Federal Capital Territory, management of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital has released all patients on admission to go home.



As at Tuesday, seven cases of the virus had been confirmed in Abuja by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control.



A source, whose son was on admission at the hospital, told SaharaReporters that all patients on admission for different categories of ailments had been asked to go home.

He added that the management discharged every patient irrespective of the severity of their conditions.

The source said, "The hospital management has asked all patients to go home irrespective of condition.

"They have stopped treatment and told us to go and continue taking our medications at home."

Movement within the hospital and isolation centre had been restricted as part of measures to stem the spread of the virus.

