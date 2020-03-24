BREAKING: Aso Villa Shuts Down After Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Garba Shehu, Others In Self-isolation

SaharaReporters gathered that Kyari met with Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Babagana Kingibe, a prominent member of the 'cabal' and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in recent days.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 24, 2020



Activities in Nigeria's seat of power, Aso Villa, Abuja, has been shut down following the confirmation on Tuesday that Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu, had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The confirmation comes hours after SaharaReporters exclusively reported that Kyari was seriously ill and suspected of having Coronavirus after returning from trips to Germany and Egypt where the virus had killed dozens of persons. 

The lockdown of Aso Villa, according to top insiders, was to prevent a further spread of the virus especially after Kyari came in contact with several high-ranking Presidency officials. 

SaharaReporters gathered that Kyari met with Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Babagana Kingibe, a prominent member of the 'cabal' and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in recent days. 

Aliko Dangote, Governor Bello Masari of Katsina and Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, are among others that Kyari came in contact with after returning from his foreign trip.

Shehu and Kingibe are said to have been in self-isolation since Kyari's infection emerged while there are indications that Governor Bello may have toed the same path, too, to protect himself. 

Kyari had visited Bello recently over the loss of his mother. 

According to findings by SaharaReporters, Kyari is currently being isolated for treatment at a guest chalet in the Defence House in Abuja.

The Presidency is yet to issue an official reaction on the situation. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko, Dies In United Kingdom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Submit Yourselves For Coronavirus Test, Abba Kyari Tells Nigerian Lawmakers Returning From Foreign Trips
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor’s Advisory Council To Meet Over Lagos Assembly Crisis
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad