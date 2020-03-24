BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45

A top military source said units comprising of 120 battalion troops, 121 battalion troops, Artillery units and Sector 2 troops were ambushed when on a mission to degrade a Boko Haram camp in the forest.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 24, 2020



Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed and killed at least 45 Nigerian soldiers in Alargano Forest, Borno State, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

Alargano is reputed to be the "spiritual" base of Boko Haram terrorists.

A top military source said units comprising of 120 battalion troops, 121 battalion troops, Artillery units and Sector 2 troops were ambushed when on a mission to degrade a Boko Haram camp in the forest.

Over 40 soldiers and five officers were killed in the attack. 

Many soldiers are still reported missing in the mission.

Equipment including 105mm Artillery Gun, an M-21 Grad 9K51, MLRS 122mm multiple launch rocket system were destroyed by the terrorists.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Mubi Student Massacre: SaharaReporters Obtains Names Of Slain Students
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Blame The Governor, Not The President By Emeka Asinugo, KSC
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion A Mother’s Day Like No Other By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Bring Back Our Girls With Sani Yerima By Ike Okeke
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion #BringBackOurGirls Campaign And The Evolution Of Hashtag Activism By Theophilus Ilevbare
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Two Killed In Katsina Military Clash With Boko Haram
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko, Dies In United Kingdom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Submit Yourselves For Coronavirus Test, Abba Kyari Tells Nigerian Lawmakers Returning From Foreign Trips
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor’s Advisory Council To Meet Over Lagos Assembly Crisis
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: NYSC Says Corps Members Free To Go Home
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad