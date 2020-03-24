BREAKING: Olympic Games Postponed To 2021 Over Coronavirus

The Olympics has never been rescheduled in peace time except in war time such as 1916, 1940 and 1944 because of the world wars.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 24, 2020



Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, and International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, have agreed to postpone the Olympic Games by about one year as a result of Coronavirus. 

Abe put the suggestion to Bach, who agreed that the latest date the Olympics will be held is summer 2021, CNN reports.

The IOC has been facing mounting pressure to delay the Games, which were originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9 amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
 

Saharareporters, New York

