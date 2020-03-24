Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirms SaharaReporters Story

A top government source had on Monday told SaharaReporters that Kyari had been seriously "down" since returning from a trip abroad.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The latest disclosure comes hours after SaharaReporters exclusively reported that Kyari was seriously ill and suspected of having Coronavirus. 

A test conducted by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control on Monday has indicated that Kyari is positive for the virus while President Buhari tested negative. 

A top government source had on Monday told SaharaReporters that Kyari had been seriously "down" since returning from a trip abroad. 

Kyari visited Germany and Egypt and only returned this week.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

Egypt has 327 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 14 deaths while Germany has 29,056 infections and 123 deaths. 

Kyari upon his return was said to have been attending meetings including with Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of the Federal Executive Council. 

In fact, it was gathered that the FEC meeting had to be postponed after he started coughing severely and exhibiting symptoms of the virus. 

Executive Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Prof James Momoh, was said to have accompanied Kyari on the trip to both Germany and Egypt. 

Kyari is currently in isolation receiving medical attention for the virus. 

Nigeria so far has 40 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with one death recorded. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: NYSC Says Corps Members Free To Go Home
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Submit Yourselves For Coronavirus Test, Abba Kyari Tells Nigerian Lawmakers Returning From Foreign Trips
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko, Dies In United Kingdom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: NYSC Says Corps Members Free To Go Home
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor’s Advisory Council To Meet Over Lagos Assembly Crisis
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Submit Yourselves For Coronavirus Test, Abba Kyari Tells Nigerian Lawmakers Returning From Foreign Trips
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Rearraigns Ex-NDDC Director, Four Others For Alleged N3.6bn Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Access Bank Closes Branch After Customer Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad