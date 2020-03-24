Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirms SaharaReporters Story

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The latest disclosure comes hours after SaharaReporters exclusively reported that Kyari was seriously ill and suspected of having Coronavirus.

A test conducted by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control on Monday has indicated that Kyari is positive for the virus while President Buhari tested negative.

A top government source had on Monday told SaharaReporters that Kyari had been seriously "down" since returning from a trip abroad.

Kyari visited Germany and Egypt and only returned this week.

Egypt has 327 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 14 deaths while Germany has 29,056 infections and 123 deaths.

Kyari upon his return was said to have been attending meetings including with Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

In fact, it was gathered that the FEC meeting had to be postponed after he started coughing severely and exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Executive Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Prof James Momoh, was said to have accompanied Kyari on the trip to both Germany and Egypt.

Kyari is currently in isolation receiving medical attention for the virus.

Nigeria so far has 40 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with one death recorded.