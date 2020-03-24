Buhari Expresses Grief Over Killing Of Soldiers In Borno Boko Haram Ambush

The President said the death of every soldier causes deep pains because he knows what it means to be a soldier, and fully understands the extreme risks associated with the profession.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “grief and sorrow’’ over loss of soldiers ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists in Gorgi Village, Borno State.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari while commiserating with families of the slain soldiers, said, “Sacrifices of our gallant patriots cannot be quantified, and their sacrifices cannot go in vain.’’

According to the statement, Buhari appealed to the military “not to allow the incident to affect their morale’’. 

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has dispatched a team to assess the situation and report back to the government.

More than 50 military personnel including top commanders were killed during the ambush, which took place on Saturday. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

