Coronavirus: Anxiety As Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Self-isolates, Cancels Official Engagements

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020



Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is currently in self-isolation to erase any possibility of him contracting Coronavirus, SaharaReporters can report. 

Also, the governor on Tuesday cancelled all official engagements for 14 days. 

It was reliably gathered from top government sources that fears that Akeredolu may have contracted the pandemic became rife after the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. 

"The governor (Akeredolu) was in Abuja last week and even met with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other APC governors in the wake of the dreaded Coronavirus. 

"So, he has to take precaution and when the governor of Bauchi tested positive, he has to tactically isolate himself because no one can say if there was close contact during their meeting in Abuja," a source said. 

However, in a statement on Tuesday night, spokesperson for the Ondo State Government, Donald Ojogo, confirmed that the governor had directed the immediate cancellation of all official engagements to his office. 

According to him, the governor had also ordered the immediate closure of all markets and malls across the state in order to stem the spread of Coronavirus. 

"Under this fresh directive which is for a period of seven days in the first instance, only the sale of life-saving and sustaining items like food, water and medicals shall be allowed.

"Similarly, Governor Akeredolu reiterates that the suspension of political gatherings and meetings is still in force. 

"The governor seeks the cooperation and understanding of all residents in the state to keep Ondo safe from COVID-19," the statement reads. 

Already, Governor Akeredolu has activated the Infectious Disease Hospital along Igbotoro Road in Akure in order to attend to both suspected and confirmed cases in the state.
 

