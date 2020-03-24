Edo Government Restricts Gatherings To 20 Persons

Other measures taken by the state government in the face of continuous spread of the virus in the country include the closure of markets with only sellers of food items, medicines and other vital commodities allowed to operate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

In a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Edo State, the state government has reduced the number of persons allowed in any public gathering from 50 to 20.

Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed the new measures during the inauguration of the Edo State COVID-19 Response Committee at Government House, Benin City, the state capital.

He said, “We are reducing the number of persons allowed to gather in public places from 50 to 20 persons. 

"Also, only markets where essential commodities like foodstuffs are sold should remain open for now.

“The state government is working with the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital for mass production of hand sanitisers in drums that would be distributed to local government areas, palaces, markets and other government agencies for use in public places.”

 

He directed transport unions to intensify sensitisation among members on the need to implement social distancing by reducing the number of passengers on their vehicles.

The governor while tasking security agencies in the state on the enforcement of the new measures, disclosed that the state government would partner with Nigeria Medical Association to intensify public health services.

SaharaReporters, New York

