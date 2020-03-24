EFCC Arraigns Saraki For Money Laundering

Arraigned before Justice Babangana Ashigar of Federal High Court, Ilorin, Kwara State, on March 24, Saraki, a cousin to immediate-past President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, was alleged to have received a cash payment of N11.1m from one Kunle Adimula, an employee of Kwara State Government, in February 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

Ope Saraki in court Google

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a former Senior Special Assistant to Kwara State governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Ope Saraki, on a money laundering charge.

Arraigned before Justice Babangana Ashigar of Federal High Court, Ilorin, Kwara State, on March 24, Saraki, a cousin to immediate-past President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki,  was alleged to have received a cash payment of N11.1m from one Kunle Adimula, an employee of Kwara State Government, in February 2019.

The sum, according to EFCC, “exceeded the cash payable to an individual and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 and 16 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 of the same Act.”

While the prosecuting counsel, Sesan Ola, pushed for prompt commencement of the trial in order to enable the prosecution to call its witnesses and prove its case, the defence counsel, Dr Joshua Olatoke, SAN, on the other hand, citing the prevailing global crisis due to Coronavirus, urged the court to use its discretion to grant bail to the defendant pending the hearing and final determination of this case.

The defendant was subsequently granted bail in the sum of N10m with two sureties in like sum and with the condition that one of the sureties must reside in the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Ashigar also ordered Saraki to submit his travel documents to the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court.

Saraki will remain in the custody of the EFCC till he perfects his bail condition, while further hearing in the case had been adjourned until May 15, 2020.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Rearraigns Ex-NDDC Director, Four Others For Alleged N3.6bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Exclusive Buhari Has Spent More Than 40 Days Junketing Outside Nigeria Since Inauguration
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Supreme Court To Hear Senate President Saraki’s Appeal Against Corruption Trial On Thursday
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Tweets Showing Nigerian Senate In Panic Over Social Media Power
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Dino Melaye Used US Bank Account To Remove Tattoo Of Ex-Wife, New York Dermatologist Confirms
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko, Dies In United Kingdom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Medical Supplies To Fight Coronavirus Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Arrives Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Staff Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Top Military Commanders Were Ambushed, Killed In Borno By Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad