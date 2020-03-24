EXCLUSIVE: How Top Military Commanders Were Ambushed, Killed In Borno By Boko Haram Terrorists

Graphic details have emerged on how Boko Haram terrorists ambushed and killed more than 50 military personnel including top commanders during an attack in Borno State on Saturday.

The military personnel were on their way to Alagarno Forest, Borno, to decimate a Boko Haram camp when the incident occurred.

Among those killed in the ambush are Major Dominic, the second in command of 120 Battalion at Goniri, an Artillery Major, Air Liaison Officer, a Flight Lieutenant and an Airforce Officer.

Intelligence reports exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters shows that the military personnel on the mission code-named Operation Ayiso Tamonuma, were ambushed shortly after they departed Harbour Area close to Gorgi in Borno.

The insurgents attacked the rear convoy where the Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher and Sink Yellowbucket Truck loader with soldiers were positioned.

The terrorists used Rocket Propelled Grenades and fire from assorted weapons to attack and wipe out the entire artillery troop, it was discovered.

Apart from the over 50 military personnel that were killed during the attack, many others were burnt beyond recognition while several more remain missing.

SaharaReporters gathered that few of the soldiers, who survived the attack, had been evacuated to Damaturu in Yobe and Maiduguri in Borno for urgent medical treatment.