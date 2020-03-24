EXCLUSIVE: How Top Military Commanders Were Ambushed, Killed In Borno By Boko Haram Terrorists

The military personnel were on their way to Alagarno Forest, Borno, to decimate a Boko Haram camp when the incident occurred.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

 

Graphic details have emerged on how Boko Haram terrorists ambushed and killed more than 50 military personnel including top commanders during an attack in Borno State on Saturday.

The military personnel were on their way to Alagarno Forest, Borno, to decimate a Boko Haram camp when the incident occurred.

Among those killed in the ambush are Major Dominic, the second in command of 120 Battalion at Goniri, an Artillery Major, Air Liaison Officer, a Flight Lieutenant and an Airforce Officer.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

Intelligence reports exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters shows that the military personnel on the mission code-named Operation Ayiso Tamonuma, were ambushed shortly after they departed Harbour Area close to Gorgi in Borno.

The insurgents attacked the rear convoy where the Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher and Sink Yellowbucket Truck loader with soldiers were positioned.

The terrorists used Rocket Propelled Grenades and fire from assorted weapons to attack and wipe out the entire artillery troop, it was discovered.

Apart from the over 50 military personnel that were killed during the attack, many others were burnt beyond recognition while several more remain missing.

SaharaReporters gathered that few of the soldiers, who survived the attack, had been evacuated to Damaturu in Yobe and Maiduguri in Borno for urgent medical treatment.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria Army Prepares For Lockdown Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military 10 Soldiers Missing After Ambush By Bandits In Niger State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive Weaponised Drone Intercepted By Military Intelligence At Lagos Airport As Commander Receives Order To Release Suspect
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Terrorism No Terrorist Attack At MMIA, Says FAAN
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram UN: Recent Upsurge In Boko Haram Attacks Caused 30,000 IDPs To Flee To Maiduguri​
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko, Dies In United Kingdom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Medical Supplies To Fight Coronavirus Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Arrives Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Staff Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Air Peace Denies Airlifting Passenger With Coronavirus To Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad