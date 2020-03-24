EXCLUSIVE: Presidential Intensive Care Unit Activated As Buhari Self-isolates After Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A top government source told SaharaReporters that persistent coughing by the President raised fears in Aso Villa on Tuesday despite him earlier testing negative to Coronavirus. Since it emerged that Abba Kyari, Buhari's Chief of Staff, tested positive for the deadly virus, all had not been the same in the Presidential Villa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

 

The Presidential Intensive Care Unit inside Aso Villa has been activated and placed on standby after President Muhammadu Buhari went into self-isolation on Tuesday evening. 

A top government source told SaharaReporters that persistent coughing by the President raised fears in Aso Villa on Tuesday despite him earlier testing negative to Coronavirus. 

Since it emerged that Abba Kyari, Buhari's Chief of Staff, tested positive for the deadly virus, all had not been the same in the Presidential Villa.

Already activities had been suspended at the place while all those, who came in contact with Kyari since his return into the country after a trip to Germany earlier this month, had been asked to self-isolate. 

Germany has 29,056 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 123 recorded deaths. 

On Tuesday, SaharaReporters broke the story of how three of Kyari's staff had tested positive for the virus. 

This was after the online publication had exclusively reported on Monday that Kyari was gravely ill and may had contacted Coronavirus after his latest trip abroad. 

According to SaharaReporters source, the Presidency was doing everything possible to protect Buhari and his immediate family hence the preparation of the Presidential ICU in case of an emergency.

The source also said that Kyari was earlier denied the usage of the facility after Ministry of Health officials pointed out that crisis could arise should an emergency come up around Buhari. 

Since returning from the trip abroad, Kyari has had contacts with several prominent persons including Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Babagana Kingibe, a prominent member of the 'cabal' and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.  

Aliko Dangote, Governor Bello Masari of Katsina and Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, are among others that Kyari came in contact with after returning to Nigeria. 

Nigeria so far has 44 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with one death recorded. 

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

