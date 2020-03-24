JUST IN: Medical Supplies To Fight Coronavirus Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Arrives Nigeria

Medical supplies donated to African nations by Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, have arrived Lagos.

The shipment, which came in via an Ethiopian Airlines flight, carried 5.4 million face masks, 1.08 million detection tests, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 sets of protective face shields.

Receiving the donation on Tuesday in Lagos, Firihiewot Mekonnen, General Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria, said, “We appreciate the donation of the Jack Ma Foundation and the generosity of Jack Ma.

“We admire Abiy Ahmed, our Prime Minister, for his initiative and organisation of the entire coordination of the process.”

The donations entered the country less than 24 hours after the Nigerian Government waived a ban on cargo flights coming into the country as a result of the spread of the virus.

Mekonnen said, “Today, we are very happy to deliver these medical supplies to the Government and people of Nigeria.”