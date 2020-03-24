Nigeria Army Prepares For Lockdown Over Coronavirus

Authorities of the Nigeria Army are preparing for a lockdown following the outbreak and continued spread of Coronavirus in the country.

In a classified document from the office of Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai, addressed to Army Headquarters and seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, personnel were advised to be on the alert as they could be deployed to various parts of the country in the coming days to help in the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The document further said that the army may likely get involved in an operation codenamed SECOND ELEVEN to help stop the spread of the virus.

The document signed by Lt Gen L.O. Adeosun, ordered commanders at all levels to suspend all events involving large gatherings such as meetings, briefings and conferences.

It also ordered suspensions of all foreign courses, conferences, seminars and other overseas trips by personnel.

The memo reads, “All Nigeria Army schools and training centres including the Army War College are to be closed down, while the closing hour for all formations and units has been pegged to 4:00pm except for those on essential duties.

“Planning on lease of excavators, truck, water tankers and other relevant vehicles to aid OP SECOND ELEVEN in the area of possible mass burial, water and essential food/drug supplies, forceful transfer of the sick to the hospital, enforcement of government movement restriction order, etc will be part of it.”

The activation of Op SECOND ELEVEN will see military personnel securing major food stores and government storage facilities for essential goods from looting, while also coordinating with the police and other law enforcement agencies in enforcing the restriction of movement and other directives from government.

While ordering immediate suspension of all leave and passes, Nigeria Army personnel are directed to be on maximum security alert and be ready for deployment as may be required.

“Commanders are to equally commence necessary training and drills in anticipation of possible activation of OP SECOND ELEVEN,” the memo states.

The memo, copied to all military formations across the country, admonishes personnel to abide strictly by the preventive guidelines issued by health authorities while urging anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to report to the nearest military medical post for checks.