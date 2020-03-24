Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko, Dies In United Kingdom

A female lawmaker representing Cross River State in the Nigerian Senate, Rose Okoji Oko, is dead.

She died on Monday night in the United Kingdom at the age of 63 after battling illness.

Patrick Ikorgor Okoroji, a close family member, said, “Heart broken to hear of the passing of my dear cousin, Senator Rose Okoji Oko after a long fought battle with physical affliction.

“You gave your best to your world now that it has pleased the Almighty God to call you home, may your soul find eternal rest in Heaven.”

Oko was until her demise the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

She becomes the third senator to have died since June, 2019.