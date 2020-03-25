Adamawa Governor Denies Refusal To Pay N32,000 New Minimum Wage

The governor said that workers on Grade Level 1 to 6 had been paid their March salaries with the new minimum wage template.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2020

 

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has debunked media reports claiming that his administration had backed down on paying the N32,000 new minimum wage.

A section of the mass media had on Tuesday quoted the government as saying the new minimum wage was suspended due to hardship caused by the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Solomon Kumangar, Director General, Media and Communications to the governor, on Wednesday said only the consequential adjustment affecting workers from Level 7 to 17 was suspended temporarily.

He said, “Government wishes to draw the attention of the public to the regrettable misunderstanding arising from an earlier statement regarding the payment of March salaries without the consequential adjustment agreed upon by organised labour.

“As at now, workers have started receiving March salary alerts with the N32,000 minimum wage.

“It is only the consequential adjustment that the government was unable to implement due to the economic crunch imposed by the global pandemic Covid-19.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

