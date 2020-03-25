BREAKING: Rivers Government Closes All Entry Points Into State Over Coronavirus

All entries into the state through the air, sea and land will be closed to traffic beginning 6am, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2020


Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday announced the closure of all entry points into the state. 

According to Special Assistant to the Rivers State governor, Simeon Nwakaudu, the measure was to control the spread of Coronavirus.

All entries into the state through the air, sea and land will be closed to traffic beginning 6am, Thursday,  March 26, 2020.

He said, "It is with gratitude to God that I announce to you that our state would have been infected with Coronavirus yesterday but for the vigilance of security agents who,  acting on a tip-off, prevented an infected person from boarding a flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt. 

"The infected person beat all security measures put in place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was to sneak into Port Harcourt before security agents stopped her. 

"Based on this information, the State Security Council met yesterday and reviewed measures already put in place and decided that there was urgent need to adopt stringent measures to protect those living and doing business in the state from the virus.

"Security agencies have been empowered to strictly enforce this directive. There will be no room for sacred cows because the virus is no respecter of persons." 

Nigeria has 46 confirmed cases of Coronavirus at the moment with one recorded death. 
 

