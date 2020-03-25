Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Obaseki, In Self-isolation After Contact With Kyari, Bauchi Governor

In a statement, Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor was stable and had sent his blood samples for testing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2020

 

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, is currently in self-isolation after coming in close contact with Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, and Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who are both infected with Coronavirus.

Osagie said, “The governor has gone into self-isolation after Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for Coronavirus.

“The governor had met Governor Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum and National Economic Council meetings. He also visited Mr Kyari.

"Although the governor was not showing any symptoms of the virus, he has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.”

 

