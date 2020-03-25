EXCLUSIVE: How Delta State Science Commissioner, Matthew Tsekiri, Sacked Staff Over Refusal To Remit N100, 000 Into Girlfriend’s Bank Account From Salary

Delta State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Matthew Tsekiri, has sacked his Special Assistant, Tene-Omadide Karure, for refusing to remit N100, 000 from his salary into the bank account of his girlfriend.

Tsekiri had ensured that every month, 40 per cent of Karure’s N250, 000 salary goes to his (commissioner) girlfriend in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The lady named Kesiena Okotete had been a sidekick for Tsekiri for a while and it was through the hard-earned monthly wage of Karure that he met some of her needs.

SaharaReporters gathered that trouble started after the Delta Commissioner for Science and Technology, whose wife and kids are based in the United Kingdom, sought an increase in the remittance to his girlfriend from N100,000 to N150,000.

Karure, who up until that point had bottled the strain on his salary, refused to give in to the demands of his boss, ultimately leading to his sack.

It was also discovered that Tsekiri right from the time Karure was appointed to work with him in September 2019, collected N400,000 out of the N819, 202 accumulated salary paid to Karure by the Delta State Government.

On January 30, 2020, Karure made a cash payment of N150,000 to Tsekiri and another N100,000 for the remittance and a N50,000 loan requested by the commissioner.

Again, on February 28, 2020, Karure made a transfer of N100,000 out his salary to the commissioner's account.

When Karure decided that he had had enough of his boss’ insane demands, he confronted him and sought refunds.

SaharaReporters gathered that a total of N650,000 (50 per cent) out of an excess of N1, 319, 000 received between the months of engagement was collected from Karure by the commissioner.

Shortly after dismissing Karure, Tsekiri appointed one Mr Progress Akpofure Okotete, brother to his girlfriend, to resume as special assistant.

When SaharaReporters reached out to the commissioner for comments, his lines were switched off.

Karure on his part when contacted, said, “I am not happy with how I was treated and eventually sacked.

“I want the Delta State governor to investigate the matter so that justice can prevail.

“I want to hold positions of leadership one day, I want it to be clear that my hands are clean and I was wrongfully sacked.”