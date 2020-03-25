Federal Inland Revenue Service Retires Directors

The appointment of four Coordinating Directors and two Group Leads in an acting capacity was also approved by the board.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2020

 

The board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service has approved the retirement of all directors, who had served at least eight years with the organisation.

Director of Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS, Abdullahi Ahmad, made the announcement on Wednesday.

He said, “The FIRS Board took this decision at its emergency meeting No. 2. held on Friday, March 20, 2020, during which it also approved the retirement of all directors who have served for eight years and above as directors in the Service, in line with Para 10.1(a)(iii) of Human Resources Policy and Programmes of the FIRS statute.”

 

