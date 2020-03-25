Nigeria’s Ex-Vice President, Atiku, Donates N50m To Coronavirus Fight

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has donated N50m in support of government’s effort at combating the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Atiku said that he believed the donation will help efforts towards curbing the spread of the pandemic.

He said, “As the Coronavirus pandemic ravages the world, I applaud the various Nigerian state governments who have proactively taken measures such as issuing stay at home orders, and shutting down non-essential markets and other places of mass gatherings, while also giving guidelines for social distancing.

“However, we must accept the fact that much of the Nigerian public have a subsistence existence. A large percentage of our people do not have the financial capacity to withstand long periods of self-isolation and even lockdown.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on the Federal and state governments to provide palliatives to the Nigerian people to enable them to survive, even as they abide by these necessary measures put in place for their own safety.

“To this end, Priam Group pledges N50m on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief fund that will form part of the stimulus package.”