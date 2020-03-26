Abducted Enyimba FC Player, Colleague Regain Freedom After Kidnap In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2020


Dayo Ojo, a footballer with Enyimba Football Club, who was kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Ondo State, has been released, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Ojo regained his freedom on Wednesday night along with Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets. 

The two footballers were kidnapped on Sunday evening. 

Recall that Ojo and Iluyomade were abducted along Benin-Owo Expressway while on transit to Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The duo had left Abia State following the suspension of the Nigerian Professional Football League season as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

Their abductors had demanded a ransom of N20m before being set free from captivity. 

But on Wednesday, officials of Enyimba Football Club announced the release of the two players. 

The club said, “Enyimba midfielder, Ekundayo Ojo, and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade, who were kidnapped on Sunday have regained their freedom.

“The footballers were released on Wednesday night following the combined efforts of Enyimba Football Club and the families of the players.

“The players have since reunited with their families."

A source however, told SaharaReporters that ransom money was paid to release the players but the amount was not disclosed. 

Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, Ondo State Police spokesperson, also confirmed the release of the players when contacted on Thursday morning.
 

