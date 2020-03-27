Accept Your Failure and Leave Sowore Alone, Odumakin Tells Buhari

President, Centre for Change, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has called on the Nigerian Government to steer clear of its plan to rearrest human rights activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, saying such move would be counter productive.

Sowore had raised the alarm over moves by the Nigerian Army to secretly secure an order from the Federal High Court, Abuja, to rearrest him over SaharaReporters publication revealing that President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, had been infected with Coronavirus.

Odumakin said such attempts by the government was tantamount to taking Nigeria back to the dark age and total into abyss. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Raises The Alarm Over Plot By Buhari's Regime To Re-arrest Him After SaharaReporters Exposed Coronavirus In Aso Villa

She said the President should concentrate on finding solutions and remedy to the problems created by his failure and negligence in tackling Covid-19.

In a statement on Friday, Odumakin said, "Our attention has been drawn to the alarm raised by Publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, that the Federal Government was planning an onslaught on him for reporting that Mr Abba Kyari was Coronavirus positive.

"Does it mean that our government would have concealed Kyari's status and allowed Coronavirus unchecked among the top echelon of Nigerian society?

"If the status of UK Prime Minister can be made public, who is Kyari that his status must not be known?" she queried.

Okei-Odumakin said SaharaReporters had done a great service to the country by making the information public.

She advised government to begin to remedy its failure by doing whatever it can to provide services for citizens.