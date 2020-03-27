Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 92 Chadian Soldiers In 'Deadliest' Attack

The attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula lasted at least seven hours and reinforcements sent to help out were also hit, one soldier said.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 27, 2020

At least 92 soldiers from Chad have been killed in the deadliest-ever attack by the Boko Haram terrorists, President Idriss Deby said on Tuesday.

“We lost 92 of our soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers,” he said of the attack overnight on Sunday in Boma.

“It’s the first time we have lost so many men,” he added, after visiting the site of the incident in Lac province, which borders Niger and Nigeria.

The attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula lasted at least seven hours and reinforcements sent to help out were also hit, one soldier told AFP.

He said 24 army vehicles were destroyed including armoured vehicles and Boko Haram carried off weapons stolen from the military in speedboats.

“The enemy has hit at our defences hard in this zone,” a senior officer said.

The attack is part of an expanding armed campaign in the vast, marshy Lake Chad area where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.

Boko Haram launched an armed campaign in Nigeria in 2009 before beginning incursions in its Eastern neighbours.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nigeria's military reported that scores of its soldiers were also killed in Borno near the border with Chad.

The attackers used rocket-propelled grenades and other heavy weaponry in the attack on Gorgi community on Monday evening.

It was not immediately clear, who the attackers were but fighters from Boko Haram and the ISIL (ISIS) West Africa Province groups are active in the region.

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in recent months on the islands of the Lake Chad Basin.

Since 2015, countries in the area have cooperated in the Multinational Joint Force, a regional coalition engaged around Lake Chad with the help of local residents formed into vigilante groups.

Boko Haram's decade-long armed campaign has so far killed 36,000 people and displaced nearly two million in North-Eastern Nigeria, according to the United Nations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Top Military Commanders Were Ambushed, Killed In Borno By Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion No Time To Join Issues By Emeka Asinugo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion RE: Boko Haram - Obligations To A God That Wasn't There
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Chibok Girls: Tears And Blood! By Toate Ganago
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos University Teaching Hospital Sends Away Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Over Lack Of Bed Space
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of Retired Army General’s N293m, Property Over Financial Theft
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Low Number Of Coronavirus Test In Nigeria Raises Suspicion Of Conspiracy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Inside Story: How Obasa Was Forced To Reinstate Suspended Lawmakers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Stop Wasting Testing Kits On Politicians, AIED Tells NCDC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Pantami And Ministerial Arrogancy By Emmanuel John
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Supreme Court Throws Out APC’s Application On Zamfara Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Civil Society Organisations Write IGP, Seek Investigation Of DIG Micheal Ogbizi Over Abuse Of Power, Corruption
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad