BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 70 In Nigeria

The NCDC said, "Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: Three in FCT and two in Oyo State.“

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2020



The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This was announced through the official Twitter page of the agency on Friday night.

The NCDC said, "Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: Three in FCT and two in Oyo State.

“As at 8:00pm 27th March, there are 70  cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Three have been discharged with on death.”

