BREAKING: Lagos Government To Provide Food For Residents Over Coronavirus Lockdown





The Lagos State Government has set up food banks across the state to cater for 200,000 households in 377 wards in the state to cater for the most vulnerable during the mandated lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Residents, who cannot afford meals during the lockdown will receive food provided by the state.

A statement by the Lagos State Government on Friday reads, "Few days after LASG issued a stay-at-home directive to residents, in order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled economic stimulus package for the indigent and the most vulnerable in the society.

I am happy to announce an economic stimulus package to help our residents cushion the effects of our #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19.



This first stage is targeting 200,000 households at an estimation of 6 people per household. We hope to ramp it up quickly. pic.twitter.com/QiqeaM9eSJ — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 27, 2020

"The stimulus, which comes in food packs to be distributed to every local government in the state, is aimed at cushioning the effect of the 14-day stay-at-home directive.

"The food packs, which were put together by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will reach the most vulnerable communities and households across Lagos."