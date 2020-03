The Supreme Court in Abuja on Friday morning threw out the application of the All Progressives Congress demanding a review of the judgement on the Zamfara State governorship election.

According to the Supreme Court judges, the request was a gross abuse of court, frivolous and grossly vexatious.

The court thereafter ordered the APC to pay N2m to the respondents in the case.

The ruling now affirms Bello Matawalle as governor of Zamfara State.