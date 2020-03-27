Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas

The United States Government has urged nurses and doctors around the world interested in working in America to put in for its work visas at the nearest US Embassy to them.

The move is part of strategies the United States was adopting to increase the number of health workers combating the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement on Friday, the US authorities called on foreign medical professionals already in America to be in touch with their sponsors to extend their programmes.

The statement read, “We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment.

“For those foreign medical professionals already in the United States: J-1 Alien Physicians (medical residents) may consult with their programme sponsor, ECFMG, to extend their programmes in the United States.

“Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years.”

At least 63,570 people have been infected with the virus and nearly 884 have died in the United States.