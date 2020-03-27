Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas

The move is part of strategies the United States was adopting to increase the number of health workers combating the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 27, 2020

The United States Government has urged nurses and doctors around the world interested in working in America to put in for its work visas at the nearest US Embassy to them.

The move is part of strategies the United States was adopting to increase the number of health workers combating the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement on Friday, the US authorities called on foreign medical professionals already in America to be in touch with their sponsors to extend their programmes.

The statement read, “We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment.

“For those foreign medical professionals already in the United States: J-1 Alien Physicians (medical residents) may consult with their programme sponsor, ECFMG, to extend their programmes in the United States. 

“Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years.”

At least 63,570 people have been infected with the virus and nearly 884 have died in the United States.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Falana Warns Nigerian Government Against Plans To Rearrest Sowore Over SaharaReporters Coronavirus Reports
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Says Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Low Number Of Coronavirus Test In Nigeria Raises Suspicion Of Conspiracy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos University Teaching Hospital Sends Away Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Over Lack Of Bed Space
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Food BREAKING: Lagos Government To Provide Food For Residents Over Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism Falana Warns Nigerian Government Against Plans To Rearrest Sowore Over SaharaReporters Coronavirus Reports
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Letter A Historical Antecedent Which Every Doctor In Nigeria Must Know By Dr. E. Thompson Akpabio
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Says Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Australia-based Islamic Cleric Slams President Buhari Over Failure To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Low Number Of Coronavirus Test In Nigeria Raises Suspicion Of Conspiracy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos University Teaching Hospital Sends Away Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Over Lack Of Bed Space
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Food BREAKING: Lagos Government To Provide Food For Residents Over Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Music Star, Davido, In Self-isolation After Fiancée, Chioma, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Journalism Accept Your Failure and Leave Sowore Alone, Odumakin Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 70 In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Pantami And Ministerial Arrogancy By Emmanuel John
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad