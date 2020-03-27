Ex-Ogun Sports Commissioner, Olopade, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a video he posted online, Olopade said, “A few days ago, I did make a video that I have been tested for COVID-19. I did promise to make it public once it was done and it has come out a couple of hours ago that I tested positive for COVID-19.

“As you all know, it’s not a death sentence, it’s not the end of the world, I feel no symptoms, I feel great and I feel healthy.

“But I have been called in and I have packed my stuff ready to go in for observation and by the special grace of God, I will come out with a clean bill of health.”

Nigeria has 65 confirmed cases of Coronavirus so far and one recorded death.