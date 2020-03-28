Air Strike In Lake Chad Kills 18 Boko Haram Commanders





At least 18 Boko Haram commanders have been killed in air strikes around the Lake Chad area by the Nigerian Air Force.



Ahmed Salkida, a journalist with strong intelligence on terror groups in West Africa, made the disclosure on HumAngle.ng, an online news publication.



HumAngle reported that Nigerian Airforce bombardments of insurgents between January and March 2020 had taken out no less than 18 of the prime war commanders of ISWAP, a group Boko Haram pays allegiance to.

It said, "There have been a series of sustained targeted airstrikes of the positions of ISWAP and Boko Haram following a return of the dry season.

"Fatalities have hit hard on the leadership of the insurgents, extending beyond casualties from airstrikes in the past few months going by the exclusive intelligence information obtained by HumAngle.

"Further exclusive information on fatalities within the leadership cadres of the insurgents obtained by HumAngle points to further 25 leaders losing their lives between October 2019 and March 2020.

"The 25 fatalities, according to the records, died from either injuries sustained in combat or other grave medical conditions."

The report added that ISWAP had lost 13 additional prime leaders between January and March 2020 as a result of sustained period of internal feud.

It added, "These are leaders who were executed by their associates for falling out of political favour.

"Leadership feud has fed a hunger for bloody revolt within the top echelon of the group’s leadership over the past few months.

"This has resulted in the dramatic and bitter emergence of three leaders in the group within the past one year."

