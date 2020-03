Benue State has recorded its first case of Coronavirus.

This was announced by the state governor, Samuel Ortom, during a media briefing in Makurdi, the capital, on Saturday.

According to Ortom, the case is a recent returnee from the United Kingdom.

The state recently opened two isolation centres at the University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre Apir.

With this development, Nigeria now has 82 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death.