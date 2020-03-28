BREAKING: Nigeria Records Eight New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

The new cases brings the total confirmed number in the country to 89.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2020

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control has confirmed eight new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A tweet by the NCDC reads, "Eight new cases of #COVID19 has been reported in Nigeria, seven in Lagos and one in Benue State.

"As at 4:00pm March 28, there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death."

SaharaReporters, New York

