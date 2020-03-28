BREAKING: Nigeria Records Eight New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control has confirmed eight new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new cases brings the total confirmed number in the country to 89.

A tweet by the NCDC reads, "Eight new cases of #COVID19 has been reported in Nigeria, seven in Lagos and one in Benue State.

"As at 4:00pm March 28, there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death."