BREAKING: Nigeria Records Eight New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control has confirmed eight new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The new cases brings the total confirmed number in the country to 89.
A tweet by the NCDC reads, "Eight new cases of #COVID19 has been reported in Nigeria, seven in Lagos and one in Benue State.
"As at 4:00pm March 28, there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death."
8 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State.— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020
As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/kbL7yIMiLs