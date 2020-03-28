Coronavirus: FCT Officials Shut Down Wedding Over Violation Of Public Gathering Ban

Like in many cities across the country, a ban had been placed on public gathering in Abuja in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2020

 

A team of Federal Capital Territory officials on Saturday stormed a wedding in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, and shut down the ceremony.

Like in many cities across the country, a ban had been placed on public gathering in Abuja in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Announcing the incident on its Twitter page, the FCT management said, “The FCT Enforcement Team which includes security and law enforcement agents has shut down a wedding ceremony happening at Wuse Zone 6.

“The FCTA will not tolerate any kind of gathering as we continue to urge residents to abide strictly by the laid down guidelines.”

At the moment, Nigeria has 81 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death.


 

