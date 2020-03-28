EXCLUSIVE: Two Nurses, One Doctor Infected With Coronavirus In Abuja Hospital



Two nurses and a doctor have been confirmed to have tested positive for Coronavirus at a hospital in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

The health workers, who are staff of a government hospital in Abuja, were part of medical personnel that attended to an infected person brought into the hospital.

A senior medical worker at the hospital told SaharaReporters that, "The patient was rushed to the hospital and as our job demands, we have to save life first and that was what we did.

"The person was attended to and stabilised by the medical team.

"A test was soon conducted and the result came out positive.

"The hospital thereafter asked all those who attended to the patient to undergo tests to determine their status and at the end of the day, the three tested positive for the virus.

"They are currently in isolation at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital."

Speaking further, the senior health worker lamented the lack of quality Personal Protective Equipment for them, adding that government must invest in the protection of health workers at the frontline of the battle against the virus.



He said, "The unfortunate thing is that the government is not providing us with what to work with. It is sad that our PPE are not up to the world standard and can be penetrated by viruses.

"Some of us (health workers) have to use our personal funds to purchase gloves as we do not trust the ones government supplied.

"Nigerians should please remember us in their prayers and government should provide us with what we really need to work."

Nigeria currently has 81 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death.

According to the diplomatic community, infections could rise to more than 10,000 in the coming weeks as there are at least 5,000 persons, who had come in contact with infected persons in Nigeria already.

