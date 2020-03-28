Group Tells Nigerians To Report Cases Of Domestic Violence While Observing Stay-at-home Order

Women at Risk International Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on reducing the prevalence of gender-based violence in Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to report any case of domestic or gender-based violence that may occur during the period of stay-at-home order by the government.

WARIF expressed fear that as the number of Coronavirus cases continue to increase across Nigeria and with stringent measures being put in place for individuals to quarantine and self-isolate, people might be at risk of being harmed by their abusers during the period.

Founder of WARIF, Dr Kemi Da-Silva Ibru, urged all affected adults and caregivers of young children to make use of its 24-hour confidential help line to report any case of sexual abuse.

Ibru said, “As borders close down in many countries, and governments institute mandatory lock downs and families are sequestered; children and women at risk will be locked in and quarantined with their abusers in very volatile home environments, we envisage an increase in the cases of domestic and sexual violence as abusers now see this as an opportunity to cause harm to these groups.

“We urge all individuals at risk to please make use of our 24 hours helpline 0809 210 0009 or send messages to our social media platforms on @Warif_ng.”