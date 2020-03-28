Thirteen Persons Hospitalised As Explosion Rocks Akure

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2020

At least 13 persons have been rushed to the hospital after a deadly explosion hit Akure, Ondo State, on Saturday morning. 

The impact of the explosion, which occurred around 1:00am, destroyed houses and tore major roads apart. 

A church known as Possiblity Ground, a boarding school -- Aina Awawu International College in Eleyewo -- are among buildings destroyed by the explosion. 

A truck carrying explosive items to a quarry was said to have triggered the blast. 

Residents of Oba Ile, Eleyowo and Osi communities on the Akure-Owo Expressway road are currently in disarray over the incident. 

Government officials have visited the area and are currently ascertaining the level of damage. 

Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Adie Undie, who was at the scene of the incident, confirmed that the blast was caused by contents of the truck.

SaharaReporters, New York

