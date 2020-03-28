WHO Ranks Nigeria Sixth African Country With Highest Coronavirus Cases

The World Health Organisation has ranked Nigeria among six African countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Confirmed cases rose to 82 on Saturday with one recorded death so far.

The pandemic has infected over 400,000 people around the world and killed more than 25,000 persons.

In Africa, South Africa has recorded 927 cases and two deaths; Algeria 305 cases and 1 deaths, Burkina Faso 146 and three deaths, Ghana 132 and three deaths, and Senegal 105 with no death ranks first, second, third, fourth and fifth on the log.