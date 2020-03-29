BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Kyari, Says He Is Transferring To Lagos For Medical Treatment, Confirms SaharaReporters Story

SaharaReporters had reported that the Presidency was making plans to move Kyari to Lagos for intensive care.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 29, 2020



Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, who tested positive for Coronavirus, has said that he will be moving to Lagos for "additional care and observation".

Recall that SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Kyari was seriously ill and tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to Germany and Egypt. 

SaharaReporters had also reported that the Presidency was making plans to move Kyari to Lagos for intensive care.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Kyari in a statement on Sunday said, "I am writing to let you know that on medical advice I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation. 

"This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week I tested positive for Coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all protocols government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.

"I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. 

"Like many others that will also test positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon.

"Like the whole world, we are dealing with a new disease. Our experts are learning more all the time about  Coronavirus, what it does and how we can combat it.

"This is a disease that recognises no difference between North and South, men or women, rich or poor. We are all in this together."

Nigeria so far has 97 confirmed cases of the virus and one recorded death. 
 

