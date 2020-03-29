BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus





Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

He confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Otegbayo said, "On Monday March 23, we commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last five days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for Covid-19 as much as possible.

"However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of Covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

"His result returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for test.

"Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic.

"All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested."

