BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 111

In an update by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control on Sunday night, nine cases were confirmed in Lagos with five in the Federal Capital Territory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2020

Google/Time


Fourteen new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria.

This brings the total cases in the country to 111.

"Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; nine in Lagos and five in FCT. 

"As at 09:30pm, March 29, there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death."

SaharaReporters, New York

