BREAKING: Mamman Daura's In-law, Abdullahi Moukhtar, Is One Of Three Abba Kyari’s Staff Infected With Coronavirus

It was also gathered that the Presidency had been hiding the fact from the public in order to avoid Moukhtar from being stigmatised and persons he had been in contact with in recent days to panic.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2020


Abdullahi Moukhtar, an In-law to Mamman Daura, is one of three staff of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, that tested positive for Coronavirus, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

It was also gathered that the Presidency had been hiding the fact from the public in order to avoid Moukhtar from being stigmatised and persons he had been in contact with in recent days to panic. 

Daura is a nephew to Buhari and one of the most influential members of Aso Villa cabal. 

Recall that President Buhari's wife, Aisha, had in December 2019 accused Daura of using Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, against the first family.  See Also Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family 0 Comments 3 Months Ago

Also recall that SaharaReporters had on Monday exclusively reported that Kyari was gravely ill and had in fact contracted Coronavirus. 

The next day on Tuesday, SaharaReporters also broke the story of three of Kyari's staff testing positive for the deadly virus.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirms SaharaReporters Story 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

On Saturday, it was discovered that Moukhtar, who was assigned to Kyari by Daura, is one of the three persons infected by Buhari’s Chief Of Staff. 

Moukhtar is a Special Assistant to Kyari, who was assigned to him by Daura. 

On Friday, top foreign diplomats in Nigeria had warned that Coronavirus cases in the country could rise to over 10,000 in the coming weeks especially because at least 5,000 persons in contact with infected individuals were on the loose in the country.

Western countries are already evacuating their citizens from Nigeria as a result of the continued spread of the virus. 

So far, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control has tested less than 200 persons in the country -- far lower than the number of persons with suspected symptoms of the pandemic, according to experts. 

At the moment, Nigeria has at least 97 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Western Diplomats Warn Of Coronavirus Explosion In Nigeria As European Countries Evacuate Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 97 In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Two Nurses, One Doctor Infected With Coronavirus In Abuja Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Immigration Boss, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Western Diplomats Warn Of Coronavirus Explosion In Nigeria As European Countries Evacuate Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 97 In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari, The church And Coronavirus Pandemic By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Two Nurses, One Doctor Infected With Coronavirus In Abuja Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Babalakin Obsessed With The Vice-Chancellor’s Removal By Alabi Azeez
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Immigration Boss, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Pantami And Ministerial Arrogancy By Emmanuel John
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records Eight New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Ranks Nigeria Sixth African Country With Highest Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Provost, Deputy Of UCH Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad