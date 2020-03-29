Coronavirus: Beware Of Criminal Elements, Inspector-General Of Police Warns Nigerians

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu



Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, has urged Nigerians to beware of criminals, who may take advantage of the Coronavirus pandemic to take advantage of them.

Adamu in a statement on Sunday said the police was privy to intelligence reports suggesting that an increase in fraud and cybercrimes during the Coronavirus lockdown.

He said, "Specifically, intelligence obtained from the INTERPOL Headquarters shows that scammers in Nigeria and other parts of the globe have begun to create fraudulent websites, e-commerce platforms, fake social media accounts and emails claiming to sell and deliver (COVID-19) medical products, victims are then asked to pay via bank transfer."

Speaking further, the IGP cautioned the general public to ensure proper back-up of online and offline files regularly and securely to avoid being defrauded.

