Coronavirus Cases In Cameroon Hit 113

Three people have so far died from the virus since Cameroon recorded its first case weeks ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2020

 

Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Cameroon has hit 113 after the country recorded 14 new infections. 

Manaouda Malachie, the country's Health Minister, disclosed this on Sunday, saying 14 tests returned positive out of the 76 tested.

Earlier, the minister said Cameroon had 99 confirmed cases and encouraged residents to be vigilant and observe rules of hygiene.

"A total of 14 positives out of 76 tested in this series. 

"A total of 113 positive cases to date in our country. Stay with us," he tweeted. 

