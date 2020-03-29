Coronavirus: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Pastor For Violating Ban On Public Gathering

He was arrested for violating the ban on public gathering imposed by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2020

An enforcement team from the Federal Capital Territory Authority has arrested Pastor U. Uden, General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family Church located at Apo in Abuja.

The team led by Mr Ikahro Attah stormed the premises of the church and apprehended the pastor and whisked him away to FCT Police Command headquarters in Garki.

It was gathered that the pastor continued with the service to the end despite the presence of the team while the task force waited to avoid confrontation.

Recall that the FCT Minister had announced a total shutdown of churches and mosques in the city and also banned public gatherings as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

FCT officials had on Saturday stormed a wedding in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, and shut down the ceremony. 

Nigeria so far has 97 confirmed cases of the virus and one recorded death. 

SaharaReporters, New York

